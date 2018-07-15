Pakistan's internal, external enemies behind Mastung attack: Imran

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has termed the Mastung bombing a conspiracy to delay the elections.



Speaking to the media during his visit to Quetta, the PTI chief said, "Pakistan's internal and external enemies are behind the Mastung attack,".

A total of 131 people were killed after a suicide bomber struck Nawaz Siraj Raisani's election meeting in Darenghar area of Mastung.

Terming Raisani an asset to his party and a diehard patriot, Imran said he realised the true scale of the Mastung tragedy after meeting the victims' families.

Imran criticised the lack of implementation of the National Action Plan for the continuation of terrorism in the country after 2014.

"We will not postpone elections since that is what the enemies want," he stated further.

He then criticised the rampant corruption in the country and the role of the last federal government in allegedly rigging the 2013 general election.

Imran Khan at the Raisani residence in Quetta

The PTI chief reached Quetta earlier today to express solidarity with the families of Mastung victims as the country observed a day of national mourning.



Imran, accompanied by party spokesperson Naeemul Haque and other members, visited CMH to inquire into the health of those injured in the incident.

He later visited the Raisani family at their home to offer condolences.

Raisani, the brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawaz Aslam Raisani, was a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate from PB-35 constituency.

Over 100 people were also injured in the attack, 59 of which are still in hospital and five of whom have been shifted to Karachi via a military plane owing to their critical condition.

Investigations are under way into the attack, with an FIR registered on terrorism charges and Mastung Tehsildar Buland Khan assigned as the investigating officer.

Imran's campaigns in Jhang, Faisalabad and Sialkot

Imran continued his political campaign with an address at a rally in Jhang.

The PTI chief said that while former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif spent most of the funds of Punjab in Lahore, 30% of KP's development fund is directed towards local government.

"We will bring the same local government system implemented in KP in the entire country," Imran said.

Imran is also scheduled to campaign in three cities of Punjab today for the upcoming polls.

The cricketer-turned-politician will stage rallies in Faisalabad, Jhang and Sialkot.

Imran will kick off his electoral campaign for today from Jhang where he will address supporters at Mai Heer Sports Complex at 3:00pm. He is then scheduled to visit Faisalabad where he will speak to a gathering at Dhobi Ghat Ground.

The third PTI rally scheduled for today will be held at 8:00pm at Sialkot’s Jinnah Stadium.

Preparations for all three rallies are underway and security has been tightened around the venues.

PTI’s Bannu rally scheduled for July 16 postponed

PTI Bannu president on Sunday said the party has decided to postpone their rally scheduled in the city for July 16 (Monday).

“The party has decided to postpone the rally owing to security concerns,” Matiullah Khan said.