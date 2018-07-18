Once united under MQM's flag, three friends battle it out for PS-47 seat

MIRPURKHAS: Once friends and political allies, three former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) members are now campaigning against each other for the Sindh Assembly seat of PS-47 in the upcoming polls.



Once united under MQM's flag, the present polls will see Shabbir Qaimkhani contest on Pak Sarzameen Party's ticket (PSP), Aftab Qureshi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) and Mujeebul Haq from MQM-P.

The three had not only been political associates at MQM, but were also at the forefront of party campaigns.

However, they have now parted ways and are up against each other.

Analysts have dubbed Mirpurkhas as a constituency to watch out for during the July 25 polls as the centre of the election campaign depends on the same voter bank.

Qaimkhani joined PSP in April this year and was the first member of MQM-P's Bahadurabad faction to have joined Mustafa Kamal's party.

He has served as former Sindh minister for excise and taxation.



Meanwhile, Qureshi defected to PTI last month.