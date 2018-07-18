UN denies Indian allegations on Kashmir report: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday said the United Nations had denied Indian allegations on a report on Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal took to twitter to express disappointment with the country's eastern neighbour.

"Deeply disappointed by India dismissing the report without examining it," Dr Faisal wrote.

He further said that India had failed to address the very serious concerns raised by Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) about the grave human rights situation in IoK.



"OHCHR has categorically denied any contact between the high commissioner and Zafar Bangash," Dr Faisal said, adding that the Kashmir report of OHCHR has quoted official Indian sources including the Indian Parliament, Indian Supreme Court and Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The foreign office spokesperson further stated that OHCHR is disturbed by the sustained Indian attempts to distract and divert the focus from the human rights violations in IoK. "OHCHR has said the Kashmir report is about the human rights of millions of people in Kashmir," Dr Faisal said.



The foreign office further said that Pakistan has welcomed a visit by the Commission of Inquiry (COI) both to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and IiK as recommended by the report.

