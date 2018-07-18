Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

UN denies Indian allegations on Kashmir report: FO

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday said the United Nations had denied Indian allegations on a report on Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK). 

FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal took to twitter to express disappointment with the country's eastern neighbour. 

"Deeply disappointed by India dismissing the report without examining it," Dr Faisal wrote.  

He further said that India had failed to address the very serious concerns raised by Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) about the grave human rights situation in IoK. 

"OHCHR has categorically denied any contact between the high commissioner and Zafar Bangash," Dr Faisal said, adding that the Kashmir report of OHCHR has quoted official Indian sources including the Indian Parliament, Indian Supreme Court and Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). 

The foreign office spokesperson further stated that OHCHR is disturbed by the sustained Indian attempts to distract and divert the focus from the human rights violations in IoK. "OHCHR has said the Kashmir report is about the human rights of millions of people in Kashmir," Dr Faisal said.  

The foreign office further said that Pakistan has welcomed a visit by the Commission of Inquiry (COI) both to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and IiK as recommended by the report. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Helicopter misuse: Imran Khan summoned to appear before NAB today

Helicopter misuse: Imran Khan summoned to appear before NAB today

 Updated 44 minutes ago
Joint security plan with rangers for election day: IG Sindh

Joint security plan with rangers for election day: IG Sindh

Updated 17 minutes ago
NAB summons PML-N leader Barjees Tahir over corruption charges

NAB summons PML-N leader Barjees Tahir over corruption charges

Updated 31 minutes ago
LHC orders authorities to produce Abid 'Boxer' in court on July 27

LHC orders authorities to produce Abid 'Boxer' in court on July 27

 Updated 2 hours ago
Another donkey tortured, severely injured in Karachi

Another donkey tortured, severely injured in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Accountability court adjourns Nawaz's corruption cases till July 30

Accountability court adjourns Nawaz's corruption cases till July 30

Updated 45 minutes ago
Two operatives of MQM-London’s South Africa network arrested in Karachi: Rangers

Two operatives of MQM-London’s South Africa network arrested in Karachi: Rangers

 Updated 3 hours ago
Dar assets reference: Defence presents arguments for acquittal of co-accused

Dar assets reference: Defence presents arguments for acquittal of co-accused

Updated 2 hours ago
Cabinet expected to reverse Nawaz's jail-trial decision today

Cabinet expected to reverse Nawaz's jail-trial decision today

Updated an hour ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM