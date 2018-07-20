Multan hotel blast casualties rise to seven

MULTAN: Two more people lost their lives after being wounded in the Multan hotel blast on July 13, with the count totalling to seven.

The explosion, which took place at a private hotel located in the Gulshan Market area of the city, had injured 27, including children.

Six of the wounded were being treated at the burn unit in Nishtar Hospital for critical injuries, of which two died on Thursday.

The blast took place due to gas cylinder explosion in the cold storage of the hotel.