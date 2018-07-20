Can't connect right now! retry
Ali Musa Gilani's convoy attacked in Multan

By
MSMaimoona Saeed

Friday Jul 20, 2018

 Firing occurred on Pakistan Peoples Party NA-157 Multan candidate and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's son Syed Ali Musa Gilani’s convoy in Mehmoodabad area Friday evening. Photo: file

MULTAN: Firing occurred on Pakistan Peoples Party NA-157 Multan candidate and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's son Syed Ali Musa Gilani’s convoy in Mehmoodabad area Friday evening.

The incident reportedly occurred when the convoy was passing outside the house of Union Council Chairman Ejaz Dogar, who belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

While the convoy was passing near the house, Dogar and his companions allegedly stepped outside of the house and opened fire on the convoy.

All the people remained safe during the firing incident.

Later on, Shahshams police registered a case against 20 people over involvement in the case. Those named in the FIR include Ejaz Dogar, Sajjad Ahmed, Asad Awan, Nauman, and Muhammad Hanif. 

While responding to the incident, Chairperson PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded an inquiry to be initiated against those responsible for the attack.

“Bullets, hurdles, and restrictions cannot stop PPP from continuing on its path,” Bilawal said, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan should take notice of such incidents. 

ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

Levies officials say incident happened in Alizai area of Balochistan's northwestern district Qilla Abdullah

On July 16, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Daud Khan Achakzai was injured after unknown persons opened fire on the guest house of the party's candidate Zmrak Khan Achakzai in Chaman.

According to Levies officials, the firing incident happened in Alizai area of Balochistan's northwestern district Qilla Abdullah.

Daud is the central vice president of ANP who was visiting Zmrak — the party's candidate from PB-21 constituency — when unknown persons opened fire on the latter's guest house.

The assailants fled the crime scene immediately after the incident took place. 

