ECP details voting method on polling day

Polling process will start at 8am on July 25, 2018. Voting time will end at 6pm, however, any voters inside the polling station at the time will still be allowed to cast their votes. Photo: File 2

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has outlined the voting method for the General Election 2018 — to be held on July 25 nationwide.

According to the electoral body, the ballot paper for the National Assembly will be green while white paper will be used for the provincial assemblies.

A total of 220 million ballot papers have been printed for the upcoming polls. In what ECP claims to be a first, the papers based on security features have been printed.

In the first stage of the polling process, the officer will check the voter's national identity card. Following this, the voter's name will be checked in the voting list.

The polling agent will then call out the voter's name and serial number. After the voter's name is crossed out on the list, their thumb impression will be taken on counter files. The voter's thumb will be marked with permanent ink.

After the assistant presiding officer signs on the back of the ballot paper for the national and provincial assemblies, the voter will be issued the paper.

The voter will then move behind the voting screen to stamp on the candidates of their choice. The national assembly paper will then be inserted into the box with the green lid. A box with a white lid will be used to insert the ballot paper for the provincial assembly.

The polling process will start at 8am on July 25 and end at 6pm on the same day.

Doors of the polling station will be closed after the voting time ends, however, any voters inside the polling station will still be allowed to cast their votes.

Printing of ballot papers

A total of 220 million ballot papers have been printed for the upcoming polls.

The Paper Printing Corporation in Islamabad has printed over 30 million papers for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). More than 70 million ballot papers were printed for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Lahore divisions.

Over 100 million ballot papers — to be used in Balochistan, Sindh, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal divisions — were printed in Karachi, ECP said.

Distribution of ballot papers



Ballot papers have been distributed to all four provinces, except Karachi, in Sindh.

The papers will be sent to the metropolis today, according to ECP.