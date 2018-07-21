Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP details voting method on polling day

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

Polling process will start at 8am on July 25, 2018. Voting time will end at 6pm, however, any voters inside the polling station at the time will still be allowed to cast their votes. Photo: File
2

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has outlined the voting method for the General Election 2018 — to be held on July 25 nationwide. 

According to the electoral body, the ballot paper for the National Assembly will be green while white paper will be used for the provincial assemblies. 

A total of 220 million ballot papers have been printed for the upcoming polls. In what ECP claims to be a first, the papers based on security features have been printed. 

General Election 2018: Internet services suspended in Balochistan's six districts

Internet services have been disabled in Pishin, Killa Abdulla, Mastung, Awaran, Keech and Kalat

In the first stage of the polling process, the officer will check the voter's national identity card. Following this, the voter's name will be checked in the voting list. 

The polling agent will then call out the voter's name and serial number. After the voter's name is crossed out on the list, their thumb impression will be taken on counter files. The voter's thumb will be marked with permanent ink. 

After the assistant presiding officer signs on the back of the ballot paper for the national and provincial assemblies, the voter will be issued the paper.

The voter will then move behind the voting screen to stamp on the candidates of their choice. The national assembly paper will then be inserted into the box with the green lid. A box with a white lid will be used to insert the ballot paper for the provincial assembly.  

The polling process will start at 8am on July 25 and end at 6pm on the same day. 

Doors of the polling station will be closed after the voting time ends, however, any voters inside the polling station will still be allowed to cast their votes.

Printing of ballot papers

A total of 220 million ballot papers have been printed for the upcoming polls. 

Bane of Pakistani politicians: young voters with smartphones

Around 46 million people below the age of 35 are registered to vote in nationwide elections on July 25

The Paper Printing Corporation in Islamabad has printed over 30 million papers for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). More than 70 million ballot papers were printed for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Lahore divisions. 

Over 100 million ballot papers — to be used in Balochistan, Sindh, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal divisions — were printed in Karachi, ECP said.  

Distribution of ballot papers

Ballot papers have been distributed to all four provinces, except Karachi, in Sindh. 

The papers will be sent to the metropolis today, according to ECP.   

More From Election :

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

 Updated 2 days ago
Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

 Updated 2 days ago
Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

 Updated 2 days ago
Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Updated 3 days ago
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

 Updated 3 days ago
SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

Updated 3 days ago
'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

 Updated 3 days ago
PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

Updated 3 days ago
MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

 Updated 3 days ago
Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

 Updated 3 days ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 3 days ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM