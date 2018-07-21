Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jul 21 2018
GEO NEWS

U-turn sign boards in Pakistan should have Imran's pictures: Shehbaz Sharif

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that all the U-turn sign boards in Pakistan should carry the picture of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The PML-N president was addressing a rally in Sargodha, where he said that he cannot see ‘Punjab getting ruined like Peshawar’.

He said that the high court has given the orders to run a probe into the Peshawar metro project.

Shehbaz said the contract for the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project was given to a black-listed company, which led to its ruin.

“Those who have been looting the country are now a part of the PTI,” he said, promising to rid the country of Imran Khan on July 25.

Speaking of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N president said that no charge of corruption was proven against the former prime minister, yet he was still put behind the bars.

PML-N to emerge victorious in centre, Punjab, KP: Shehbaz

'Mark my words, God willing we will form the government on [July] 25', the PML-N president says

He vowed to bring Nawaz and Maryam out of jail through the power of vote.

The PML-N president is addressing a series of rallies across Pakistan ahead of July 25 polls.

He has also claimed that his party would emerge victorious in the centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in General Election 2018.

Shehbaz claimed so while speaking to anchorperson Hamid Mir during Geo News' show 'Capital Talk'.

"Mark my words, God willing we will form the government on [July] 25 in the centre, Punjab and KPK," he said. "The voter will set out and cast vote."

The former Punjab chief minister also said that masses would not allow the polls to be rigged.

"Whatever measures were taken for rigging, those have been taken....but the people will reject this pre-poll rigging," he said.

 Updated an hour ago
 Updated an hour ago
 Updated 3 hours ago
 Updated 3 hours ago
 Updated 3 hours ago
 Updated 4 hours ago
