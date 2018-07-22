PILAP gives highest ranking to Jibran Nasir’s manifesto

The Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan (PILAP) gave the highest score to the manifesto of independent candidate Jibran Nasir, as compared to manifestos of big political parties. Photo: file

The Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan (PILAP) gave the highest score to the manifesto of independent candidate Jibran Nasir, as compared to manifestos of big political parties such as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP).



PILAP had shared the rankings on its social media page on Friday.

Nasir's manifesto received 70% score, followed by PML-N with 66%. On the other hand, PTI received 63% while PPP got the lowest ranking at 52%.

The ranking evaluated the plans of the parties/candidate for the future and then gauged if they were satisfactory, good or excellent.

A screenshot of the PILAP's rankings.

The criteria on which the manifestos were judged include access to justice, access to water, public interest, education, access to health, transport and communication, security to minorities, women and children, police reforms among others.

Responding to the rankings, Jibran Nasir’s official page wrote: “We are proud of our team for its efforts, vision [and] understanding of issues and are grateful to policy experts who served as mentors. The journey begins with One.”

Interestingly, the rankings also found that Nasir's manifesto does not refer to any plans for transport and communications and restoration of the local bodies, or includes any plans for promotion of culture and heritage.

Moreover, the manifesto of PPP does not include any plans for the dispensation of the right to information.