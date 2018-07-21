FIA issues 'red notice' requesting Interpol to help bring back Ishaq Dar

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency issued a 'red notice' for former finance minister Ishaq Dar to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), sources informed Geo News Saturday.

Sources said the Interpol has been requested to assist in bringing back Dar to Pakistan to face the corruption case against him.

Dar, a former senator, has been in London since October last year on account of his medical treatment and has been declared an absconder in the corruption case against him.

Sources said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the Interior Ministry for the issuance of the red notice.

Late last year, an executive board meeting, chaired by Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal, had decided to bring Dar back to Pakistan with the help of the Interpol.

"He [Dar] is suffering from no such ailment that cannot be treated in Pakistan," a notification issued by the anti-graft body had said.



The former finance minister is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.



A reference against the former finance minister was filed by the NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

In November 2017, then-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had accepted Dar’s request to be relieved of his duties as the finance minister.