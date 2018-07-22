Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 22 2018
By
AFP

From gutters and war zones, the colourful election candidates

By
AFP

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

People drive by posters of political parties. Photo: AFP

There is the ecologist, the 'semi-corrupt', the opportunist, and the indestructible. Alongside mainstream politicians a battery of flamboyant candidates are contesting the general election on July 25.

Here are five who each embody the myriad challenges facing the country.

Ayaz Memon Motiwala, the ecologist 

Ayaz Memon Motiwala holds a Pakistan national flag as he lies partially submerged in garbage at a dump during an election rally in Karachi. Photo: AFP 

To make his point, Ayaz Memon Motiwala campaigns from the gutters.

Running as an independent in Karachi, Motiwala prefers to get his anti-corruption, pro-environment message out as he lies in pools of sewage — all while draped in Pakistan's green and white flag.

"If they do not cover the gutters then this is my right to sit inside the gutter and protest," Motiwala tells AFP.

Election fever brings unique campaigning to forefront

From posing on top of garbage to driving rickshaws, the candidates have shown that they are willing to do anything to sway voters

Motiwala has chosen the water tap as his election symbol.

Water is a highly charged issue, with experts saying Pakistan faces "absolute scarcity" — less than 500 cubic metres available per person nationwide — by 2025.

"Vote for me — but even if you don't — please remember that clean water is the need of hour," Motiwala tells voters.

Radesh Singh Tony, the brave

 Radesh Singh Tony (C) distributes pamphlets during his door-to-door election campaign in Peshawar. Photo: AFP

Radesh Singh Tony is the first independent candidate from the Sikh minority to run from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The odds are already heavily stacked against Tony in a constituency populated with around 130,000 mostly Muslim registered voters, compared to just 160 Sikhs.

His two opponents come from parties backed by religious organisations with alleged links to militant groups. 

The contest comes just months after local Sikh community leader Charanjeet Singh was shot dead, and weeks after an bomb attack killed over 20 people at an election rally in the provincial capital.

If elected, Tony has vowed to serve all communities equally, but is still wary of simmering threats.

"We are vulnerable targets," Tony says. "We are campaigning in an atmosphere of fear."

Ali Wazir, the indestructible 

Hailing from militancy-wracked South Waziristan, Ali Wazir's losses in the country's long war with insurgents are horrifying.

Wazir has had 10 relatives killed by militants, who have also destroyed his home, orchards and petrol station since the military first took the fight to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan more than a decade ago.

But he has never backed down.

As a rare vocal critic of both the Taliban and the establishment, Wazir has risen to prominence for questioning the military's "heavy-handedness".

"I am contesting elections at the demands of my people," said Wazir in an online video. "I will struggle for their rights."

Nawab Amber Shahzada, 41 times defeated 

Nawab Amber Shahzada distributes pamphlets to residents on a street during his election campaign in Lahore. Photo: AFP

Shahzada's moustache is surmounted by sunglasses and a garnet headdress, while a thin red scarf adorns the neck of a candidate seeking to be the "king of politics".

But Shahzada is a lonely king at the head of a party of which he is the only member, who in the last 32 years has competed in 41 elections, and never won one.

Candidate favouring ‘partial corruption’ seeks to bring change

Amber Shahzada, contesting from NA-125 Lahore as an independent candidate, seeks votes through pro-corruption slogans

In 1990 his party was refused registration when he vowed to provide Pakistanis with residential plots on the moon.

In 2013 he won just seven votes.

But he says it's all satire.

"Politicians are making us fools, they are misleading the public, and I try to make people aware with my funny style," he told AFP.

His slogan? "Need-based corruption". If elected, Shahzada vows to be "semi-corrupt".

That is opposed to the "full-corrupt" politicians currently in power, he says.

Mir Abdul Karim Nousherwani, the weather vane 

Opportunism is his ideology. Since 1985, Abdul Karim Nousherwani of southern Balochistan, has changed party seven times and been elected twice as an independent.

This time he will compete for the Balochistan Awami Party, a local provincial organisation.

By aligning with the ruling parties that he gets development projects for his territory, he says.

"The moment he feels the power ship is sinking, he will be the first to jump out for another ship," says another parliamentarian, on condition of anonymity.

Nousherwani, who first worked as a driver, was unable to run in the 2002 and 2008 elections because he did not graduate from school.

More From Election :

20 injured in hand grenade attack on BAP's electoral office in Dalbandin

20 injured in hand grenade attack on BAP's electoral office in Dalbandin

 Updated 3 minutes ago
CJP should take notice of election postponement in NA-60: Sheikh Rasheed

CJP should take notice of election postponement in NA-60: Sheikh Rasheed

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Shehbaz mocks ‘empty seats’ in PTI rallies

Shehbaz mocks ‘empty seats’ in PTI rallies

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Being child of a politician doesn't make one party leader: Nisar

Being child of a politician doesn't make one party leader: Nisar

 Updated an hour ago
Competing against mafia, not politicians: Imran

Competing against mafia, not politicians: Imran

Updated an hour ago
With mass support will defeat manufactured alliance, says Bilawal

With mass support will defeat manufactured alliance, says Bilawal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rafique cries foul over narcotics court verdict on Abbasi

Rafique cries foul over narcotics court verdict on Abbasi

 Updated 5 hours ago
PILAP gives highest ranking to Jibran Nasir’s manifesto

PILAP gives highest ranking to Jibran Nasir’s manifesto

 Updated 6 hours ago
PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

 Updated 8 hours ago
ECP postpones election in NA-60 following Hanif Abbasi's sentence

ECP postpones election in NA-60 following Hanif Abbasi's sentence

 Updated 8 hours ago
PML-N workers protest in Rawalpindi against Hanif Abbasi's life sentence

PML-N workers protest in Rawalpindi against Hanif Abbasi's life sentence

 Updated 9 hours ago
JUI-F leader Akram Durrani safe as shots fired at vehicle in Bannu

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani safe as shots fired at vehicle in Bannu

Updated 12 hours ago
Six polling officers arrested in Sindh for opening postal ballot papers

Six polling officers arrested in Sindh for opening postal ballot papers

 Updated 14 hours ago
From gutters and war zones, the colourful election candidates

From gutters and war zones, the colourful election candidates

 Updated 14 hours ago
ECP warns constituency results may be declared invalid if women's participation not ensured

ECP warns constituency results may be declared invalid if women's participation not ensured

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM