Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Justice Siddiqui requests CJP to constitute judicial commission over allegations

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Siddiqui on Sunday requested Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to constitute a judicial commission to probe into the former's allegations of certain institutions meddling in judicial work.

In a letter written to the CJP, Justice Siddiqui said that a commission be formed with a retired or serving judge as its head. He added that the judge should not be someone who took oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order, instated by former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in 2007.

In an address to the Rawalpindi Bar Association on Saturday, IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, referring to the country's intelligence agencies, had claimed that certain quarters were interfering in the working of the higher judiciary.

CJP takes notice of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui’s speech

IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, referring to the country's intelligence agencies, had claimed that certain quarters were interfering in the working of the higher judiciary

Soon after, the army spokesman requested the Supreme Court to take action into the “serious allegations against “state institutions including honourable judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency.”

The SC subsequently took notice of the speech and has summoned the record of Justice Siddiqui’s speech from PEMRA.

The IHC judge stated in his letter that he stated facts about the prevailing situation without any fear.

He demanded that a commission be formed to “probe the authenticity and truthfulness of the presented facts” and that the proceedings be open so that lawyers, media and civil society can attend and report on the same.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

With mass support will defeat manufactured alliance, says Bilawal

With mass support will defeat manufactured alliance, says Bilawal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rafique cries foul over narcotics court verdict on Abbasi

Rafique cries foul over narcotics court verdict on Abbasi

 Updated 5 hours ago
CJP takes notice of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui’s speech

CJP takes notice of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui’s speech

 Updated 6 hours ago
ECP postpones election in NA-60 following Hanif Abbasi's sentence

ECP postpones election in NA-60 following Hanif Abbasi's sentence

 Updated 8 hours ago
Marriage to Reham was biggest mistake of my life: Imran Khan

Marriage to Reham was biggest mistake of my life: Imran Khan

 Updated 5 hours ago
Army asks Supreme Court to probe, take action on IHC judge's allegations

Army asks Supreme Court to probe, take action on IHC judge's allegations

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM