CJP takes notice of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui’s speech

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Sunday took notice of a speech made by Islamabad High Court's Justice Shaukat Siddiqui, in which he claimed that certain institutions are interfering in judicial work.



The apex court’s spokesman said in a statement that Justice Nisar has summoned the record of Justice Siddiqui’s speech from PEMRA.

In an address to the Rawalpindi Bar Association on Saturday, IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, referring to the country's intelligence agencies, had claimed that certain quarters were interfering in the working of the higher judiciary.

The Pakistan Army in response to the speech asked today the Supreme Court to "take action" against "serious allegations" against the "judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency".

In a press release, the Inter Services Public Relations stated: "An honourable judge of Islamabad High Court of Pakistan has levelled serious allegations against state institutions including honourable judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency.

In order to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions, Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan has been requested to initiate appropriate process to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and take actions accordingly”.

