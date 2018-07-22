CJP should take notice of election postponement in NA-60: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed remarked on Sunday that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar should take notice of election being delayed in NA-60 following Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi's sentence.



"Hanif Abbasi has been sentenced in a contraband smuggling case," remarked Rasheed while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken an unconstitutional step after delaying the election in NA-160, he claimed.

It would be understandable if the election was being postponed due to firing incident or death of candidate in the constituency, he said, adding that a conspiracy has been hatched to postpone the election in one constituency.

ECP has to take a decision with respect to the law and not opinions shared on media, said Rasheed.