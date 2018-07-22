20 injured in hand grenade attack on BAP's electoral office in Dalbandin

The police and law enforcing agencies cordoned off the area and started an investigation into the incident. Photo: Geo News

DALBANDIN: At least 20 people were injured after a hand grenade exploded outside Balochistan Awami Party's electoral office in Dalbadin, Geo News reported Sunday night.

According to the police, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police and law enforcing agencies cordoned off the area and started an investigation into the incident.

This is not the first attack on a BAP election campaign.

A total of 149 people including BAP candidate Nawab Siraj Raisani were martyred in a suicide bombing at an election meeting in Mastung on July 13.