Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 23 2018
By
GECGeo Election Cell

Meet Imran Ullah, a jobless candidate

By
GECGeo Election Cell

Monday Jul 23, 2018

Election promises to boost employment are not uncommon in the run-up to polls. Those vying for the country’s top job, often vow, if elected, to create more jobs. Last month, Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan, said that every family would have one member in the government service if his party came to power.

But that promise, if made by Imran Ullah, would be unconvincing.

The 30-year-old is a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate in NA-19 (Swabi) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He is the only politician contesting this election who is unemployed himself, despite completing a Masters in Business Administration in 2015.

Imran Ullah insists that if given the chance, he would work for the betterment of his people. “The previous candidate who won from this constituency only gave jobs to his close friends,” he told Geo’s Election Headquarters in an interview, “I don’t want to be like him. I want to help the poorest in my area find jobs.”

He lost his father a few months before the election and has relied on his uncles and extended family to bankroll his election campaign.

In 2016-2017, Pakistan’s unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent, according to the Economic Survey. The International Labour Organization (ILO) warns that this number is likely to increase and by the end of 2018 a total of 71.1 million youngsters will be unemployed.

Challenging the young politician is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Eng. Usman Khan Tarakai, who was elected to the parliament in 2013 from the platform of the lesser-known Awami Jamhuri Ittehad Pakistan, which in 2015 announced a merger with the PTI. Other contenders are the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Atta Ul Haq, and Awami National Party’s Waris Khan.

“I choose to contest on the PML-N ticket because they have done a lot for my area. For instance, there was no passport office here until they set one up,” said Imran Ullah, who is confident of his victory on July 25.

There are a total of 463,633 voters in NA-19.

More From Election :

NA-255 Karachi: The issues and expectations of constituents

NA-255 Karachi: The issues and expectations of constituents

 Updated an hour ago
Electioneering ends with intense efforts by political parties to woo voters

Electioneering ends with intense efforts by political parties to woo voters

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

 Updated 3 hours ago
Deployment of troops completed for General Election 2018: ISPR

Deployment of troops completed for General Election 2018: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Vroom-vroom! Enthusiasts give their vehicles political makeovers

Vroom-vroom! Enthusiasts give their vehicles political makeovers

 Updated 5 hours ago
LHC rejects Sheikh Rasheed's plea against delay of NA-60 Rawalpindi election

LHC rejects Sheikh Rasheed's plea against delay of NA-60 Rawalpindi election

 Updated 6 hours ago
19,800 voters with disabilities to cast their ballot on July 25

19,800 voters with disabilities to cast their ballot on July 25

Updated 6 hours ago
Nawaz urges masses to vote for PML-N on July 25

Nawaz urges masses to vote for PML-N on July 25

 Updated 7 hours ago
Bilawal says not afraid of undemocratic tactics

Bilawal says not afraid of undemocratic tactics

 Updated 8 hours ago
Meet Imran Ullah, a jobless candidate

Meet Imran Ullah, a jobless candidate

 Updated 12 hours ago
SC dismisses disqualification petition against PML-N leader Anjum Aqeel

SC dismisses disqualification petition against PML-N leader Anjum Aqeel

 Updated 12 hours ago
Election 2018: Those who flipped

Election 2018: Those who flipped

 Updated 12 hours ago
ECP clarifies requirements for votes to be valid

ECP clarifies requirements for votes to be valid

Updated 13 hours ago
Do you know your election symbols? Take our quiz to find out

Do you know your election symbols? Take our quiz to find out

 Updated 13 hours ago
MQM vs PSP in Karachi — One party’s defeat is other’s survival

MQM vs PSP in Karachi — One party’s defeat is other’s survival

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM