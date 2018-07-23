Justice will be dispensed to judge Shaukat Siddiqui: CJP

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Monday that justice will be dispensed to Justice Shaukat Siddiqui, adding that no one will be treated unfairly.



The top judge made the remarks while hearing the suo motu case against Islamabad High Court's Justice Siddiqui's speech, in which he had claimed that certain institutions are interfering in judicial work.

On Sunday, Chief Justice Nisar had taken notice of the speech and summoned the record of Justice Siddiqui’s speech from PEMRA.



In an address to the Rawalpindi Bar Association on Saturday, IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, referring to the country's intelligence agencies, had claimed that certain quarters were interfering in the working of the higher judiciary.



The Pakistan Army in response to the speech asked today the Supreme Court to "take action" against "serious allegations" against the "judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency".

During the court proceedings on Monday, the record and the transcript of Justice Siddiqui was submitted to the SC bench.



“The allegations levelled in the speech cast aspersions and malign the superior judiciary of the country and berate its independence,” noted a SCP press release on issue, adding that Chief Justice Nisar has asked the chief justice of IHC to comment upon the veracity of allegations levelled by Justice Siddiqui.

The IHC CJ has also been asked to obtain material/ evidence from Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui to substantiate the allegations levelled in the speech.

“Such material/ evidence( if any) and the comments of the Hon’ble Chief Justice will be transmitted to the Office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan for consideration and appropriate action, if necessary,” the press release said.

Moreover, the CJP also asserted: "No conspiracies have been hatched against the country. No harm will come to the country's as long as the judiciary is powerful."

While referring to a petitioner, he remarked, "If you want a submit a petition over it then can you. But, I can assure you that we have taken notice over the matter but I am not going to take a suo motu notice,"