pakistan
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
Muhammad Khalid

Five arrested with fake ballot papers in Umerkot

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

UMERKOT: Police on Tuesday seized a stack of fake ballot papers and arrested five suspects in connection with the fraud in Umerkot, Sindh.

The fake ballot papers were found hidden in a jeep near Pakistan Chowk in the town of Umerkot, and were to be delivered to the PS-52 constituency, police sources said.

The five suspects who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case were identified as Anwar Soomro, Hakim, Iqbal, Kanghar, and Nawab.

Police are investigating the incident.

On Monday, a presiding officer assigned for election duty at Karachi’s PS-93 constituency was arrested for sending another person as his substitute, ahead of the nationwide polls on July 25.

PS-93 Karachi presiding officer arrested over electoral malpractice

Suspect sent another person as his substitution for election duty: police

Earlier on Saturday, six polling officers were arrested in the Sanghar and Sehwan districts of Sindh after they were caught trying to open postal ballot papers.

As many as 1.6 million electoral staff are to be on duty on the election day, the Election Commission has said.

449,465 policemen will be deployed on July 25, out of which 202,100 will be posted in Punjab and Islamabad while 100,500 policemen will be stationed in Sindh. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 87,269 policemen will be on duty.

There will also be 300,071 army personnel deployed across the country.

