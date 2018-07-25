Can't connect right now! retry
Onusha Ahmad

I cast my vote and here's what I learnt

Voters line-up to vote at a polling station in Rawalpindi on July 25, 2018. Photo: AFP

Polling is currently under way across Pakistan and there are some things you need to keep in mind to ensure you get to cast your vote as smoothly as possible.

Make sure that along with your Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), you carry your ‘silsila’ number and block code on a separate piece of paper.

You cannot vote if you do not have your ‘silsila’ number and block code.

To receive the two numbers, send an SMS to 8300 with your CNIC number.

Remember you cannot take your phone inside the polling station and thus should write down these two numbers on a piece of paper.

Things to keep in mind:

Moreover, keep in mind the following things:

Remember that polling will be held from 8am to 6pm.

Once the polling time ends, only those inside polling stations will still be able to cast their votes.

Respect the priority list

According to ECP, pregnant women, people with disabilities, senior citizens and transgender persons will be given priority while votes are being cast.

So please adhere to it and wait for your turn patiently.

Cellphones, cameras barred inside polling stations

You won't be allowed to carry your mobile phones and cameras inside the polling stations, so please be wary of that.

Mark your ballot paper clearly

Please make sure you mark clearly and firmly on the symbol of the candidate you support.

Invalid ballot papers

If, by mistake, there is a stamp mark on two candidates’ electoral symbols on your ballot box, you must not freak out.

According to the election body, the ballot paper will still be counted as long as the prominent portion of the stamp is in a particular candidate's box.

Even if there are multiple stamps on the symbol of a particular candidate, still your ballot will remain valid.

However, you must make sure of the following things in order for your vote to be counted:

-Your ballot paper is not missing official code mark or assistant presiding officer’s signature.

-Your ballot paper has the ECP watermark.

-Your ballot paper has the official nine-matrix seal.

-Your ballot paper has no additional paper attached to it.

