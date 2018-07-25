At least three injured in explosion outside polling station in Larkana

Geo News screengrab of camps outside Shah Muhammad School polling station.

LARKANA: At least three people were injured in an explosion outside a polling station in NA-200 constituency of Larkana.

The explosion occurred near Shah Muhammad School at a polling camp belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The nature of the explosion is not yet known.

It was reported earlier that polling has been stopped at the station following the explosion, however, DIG Larkana said that voting is under way.

- This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.