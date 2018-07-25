COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife cast their ballots in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, said the spokesperson for the military’s media wing.



The army chief urged the nation to “come out and vote undeterred” in order to defeat enemy forces working against Pakistan, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

“’We are target of inimical forces working against Pak. We’ve come a long way in our comprehensive national effort to fail them. We are united & steadfast to defeat them, and ‘TODAY’ through our ‘VOTES’. Please come out & vote undeterred’, COAS,” the tweet said.

The country is voting today in a cliffhanger general election pitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Khan against jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, with the prospect of neither winning a clear majority.

Polling began at 8AM and will conclude, without any break, at 6PM across the country's 85,307 polling stations, of which 17,007 have been declared "highly sensitive".

As many as 12,570 candidates are contesting for a total of 849 seats of national and provincial assemblies in the election.