PPP workers decry Bilawal's defeat, stage protest in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) workers staged a protest at the Press Club here Thursday night after their chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was toppled in NA-246 (Karachi South-1 constituency) according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Supporters of the political party alleged that their "mandate was stolen" from them since the NA-246 constituency includes Lyari neighbourhood, which has traditionally been a PPP stronghold.



This was the PPP chief's first time contesting general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) needs to resolve our grievances, the supporters demanded, in a comment in light of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's (MMA) demonstration at Jinnah Bagh Chowk against Bilawal's victory in Larkana.

The PPP chairperson was declared a winner after 24 hours as part of a "conspiracy", claims the MMA, who, alongside the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), intend to protest again today.

The PTI's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Mohammad Shakoor Shad won the polls in NA-246 (Karachi South-1 constituency) with 52,750 votes, followed by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) nominee Ahmed, who bagged 42,345 votes.



Bilawal had stood third by securing 39,325 votes in the polls.

It is pertinent to note here that the PPP chairman had initiated his election campaign from Lyari, whereas his sister Aseefa also campaigned for him in the locality.