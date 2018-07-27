Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 27 2018
By
Riaz Shakir

Saad Rafique challenges Imran Khan’s victory in NA-131 Lahore

By
Riaz Shakir

Friday Jul 27, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Friday challenged his opponent Imran Khan’s victory in NA-131 Lahore 9 constituency, alleging irregularities in the vote count process.

Rafique, who lost to the PTI chairman in the constituency in a closely-fought contest, has filed a complaint with the returning officer alleging that the presiding officer deliberately rejected hundreds of votes.

In his application, the PML-N leader has demanded a recount of the votes from the said constituency. Until the votes are recounted, the results from the constituency should not be announced, he has requested.

ECP declares results of 251 of 270 NA seats; Imran Khan's PTI leads with 110

ECP also declares incomplete results of provincial assemblies; PTI bags KP with majority; PML-N fares slightly better than PTI in Punjab; PPP retains hold in Sindh

Imran won NA-131 Lahore 9 with 84,313 votes, defeating Rafique who managed 83,633 votes, according to the unofficial results from all polling stations in the constituency.

Preliminary poll results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan show the PTI leading the National Assembly tally with 110 seats. As PTI workers from across the country celebrated the results, the outgoing PML-N rejected the results citing "outright rigging" and accusing officials of preventing its representatives from overseeing the count.

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM