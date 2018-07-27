Shehbaz Sharif loses three of four NA seats nationwide

The PML-N president lost three of his four NA seats in general election 2018. Photo: File

With results still pouring in from some parts of the country, some places have already declared winners of General Election 2018.



While some results were as expected, others were unexpected. Political bigwigs losing their seats is not new, however, losing more than one is something that dents their credibility.

One political heavyweight losing not only one but three of his National Assembly (NA) seats was Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz was contesting elections from NA-3 (Swat), NA-132 (Lahore), NA-192 (DG Khan) and NA-249 (Karachi).

He was also contesting election from two provincial seats of Lahore —PP-164 and PP-165 — which he managed to win, giving him the option of choosing between the provincial and national assemblies.





Here's how the 'khadim-e-aala' fared on July 25:





Defeats

NA-3 Swat 2

Shehbaz, who was made the president of the PML-N following his brother former premier Nawaz Sharif’s ouster last year, was defeated from NA-3 Swat 2 by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Saleem Rehman.

Rehman bagged 68,162 votes while Shehbaz secured 22,756 votes at second place.

NA-249 Karachi West 2

PTI's Faisal Vawda won NA-249 Karachi West 2 with 35,344 votes, defeating Shehbaz who received 34,626 votes.

Shehbaz had made several visits to Karachi prior to the polls as part of his election campaign but failed, though by a small margin, to bag a seat.

NA-192 Dera Ghazi Khan 4

Shebaz also lost the DG Khan seat to PTI’s Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari.

Leghari secured 80,522 votes while Shehbaz came in second with 67,608 votes, despite hosting the party's last major rally in the district before campaigning concluded officially.





Victories

NA-132 Lahore 10



The Lahore NA seat was the only seat that Shehbaz managed to win with 95,834 votes. His competitor, PTI’s Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Sindhu, managed to get only 49,093 votes.

PP-164 Lahore 21

Shehbaz won the PP-164 seat with 40,086 votes defeating PTI’s Yousaf Ali who got 19, 216 votes.

PP-165 Lahore 22

Shebaz was also victorious on his other provincial seat with 43,322 votes while PTI’s Muhammad Yousaf came in second with 22,950 votes.