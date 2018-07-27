Pervaiz Khattak expected to become KP CM once again

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Pervaiz Khattak is likely to become chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again, sources informed Geo News. Photo: INP/file

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Pervaiz Khattak is going to become chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again.

While speaking to Geo News, Khattak confirmed the party's decision.

"The party has made the final decision. They can announce it whenever they want," he said.

Khattak further shared that he is getting a second chance to serve the people of KP, adding that the party will fulfil all its promises.

According to the fresh results shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Imran Khan-led PTI is leading in the KP Assembly after securing 66 seats out of a total of 99.



On the other hand, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal secured 10 seats, Awami National Party secured six seats, independents and PML-N secured five seats each, Pakistan Peoples' Party Parliamentarians secured four seats.

The elections were postponed in PK-78 (Peshawar) and PK-99 (Dera Ismail Khan) constituencies which will be held at a later date.

Alongside, the PTI is leading the National Assembly tally with 116 NA seats.

Trailing is the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 62 and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 43 seats.