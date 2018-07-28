Sunil Gavaskar predicted Imran Khan as PM in 2012

Even before the polls called it, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had predicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Imran Khan as the country's next prime minister.



A video has gone viral showing Gavaskar along with former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja commentating on India-Bangladesh match during the 2012 edition of the Asia Cup.

While reminiscing about his cricketing days, Ramiz can be seen saying, “When we were playing there.. it was obviously Viv Richards who used to brutalise you by hooking and pulling."

Ramiz observed that Gavaskar used to neutralise the likes of Imran by swaying away from the line of the ball.

Ramiz then added that whenever he fielded at short leg, Imran would say to him every now and then, ‘Dekho yeh kaise khelta hai’.

To which Gavaskar replied, "Be very careful Rambo who you mimic on television, [he] could be the next prime minister of Pakistan”.

Imran Khan´s PTI won 116 National Assembly seats in Wednesday´s ballot, short of the 137 needed for a simple majority but a surprisingly strong showing that helped fuel suspicion of rigging.

The latest tally, which was updated Saturday afternoon following long delays, showed the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in distant second place with 64 seats.

Imran's party has begun reaching out to potential coalition partners to form a government, according to spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, a task that analysts said should be straightforward.