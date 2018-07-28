How political parties fared in the popular vote

A Pakistani man casts his vote at a polling station during Pakistan´s general election in Quetta on July 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters

The nation voted for their new representatives in the General Elections held on the 25th of July. This was the second democratic transfer of power and the third consecutive general election to be held in the country.

Polling was held for 270 out of the 272 general National Assembly seats and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the detailed results for the 270 seats. Imran Khans' Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been crowned as the single largest party with 116 seats, with the Pakistan Muslim League (N) coming in second with 64 seats and the Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians ranking third with 43 seats.

According to ECP, the total number of votes polled was 52.8 million. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got the popular vote, receiving 16.85 million votes while PMLN, its biggest competitor, got 12.89 million votes. In third came PPPP, with almost ten million votes lesser than PTI, grabbing 6.89 million votes of the total votes polled.

As far as the provincial breakup goes, PTI was the most popular party in two out of the four provinces, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Punjab alone, PTI got 11.1 million votes, while in KPK it got 2.1 million votes. PTI was the third and fourth largest party in Sindh and Balochistan respectively.

The PML-N, on the other hand, lost its throne in Punjab and came in second, grabbing 10.5 million votes, while PPPP, conforming to tradition, was the most popular party in Sindh with 3.8 million votes.

The most popular party of Balochistan was Balochistan Awami Party, with .43 million votes, while the MMA was the second biggest party.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan bagged the fourth highest number of votes nationally with 2.5 million votes, and the newly formed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 2.1 million votes nationally, becoming the fifth largest party.







