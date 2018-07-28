Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jul 28 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan's Mahoor wins Annapurna International Badminton Tournament

Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Jul 28, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan’s national Badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad has won the Annapurna Corporate Invitational International Badminton Tournament Championships 2018.

The tournament was played in Kathmandu, Nepal from 23rd to 28th July, 2018 in which players from India, Bangladesh Pakistan and Nepal participated in this invitational tournament.

In the final, Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahzad defeated Rashila Maharajan from Nepal by 21-15 and 21-10.

According to Pakistan Badminton Federation, the Badminton Asia confederation has also selected Mahoor Shahzad for the Asia Olympic Project (AOP) Program for the preparation of next Olympic games.

It is worth mentioning that Mahoor Shahzad had earlier won the women singles title in Pakistan International Series 2017 held at Islamabad from 9th to 12th November, 2017.

