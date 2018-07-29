CJP orders arrest of PTI MPA-elect for assaulting police officers in Lahore

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered the arrest of Nadeem Bara, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) newly-elected member of the Punjab Assembly, for torturing police officers.



The CJP took suo motu notice of the physical assault of police officers at the PTI MPA-elect's guesthouse (dera) in Lahore's Hanjarwal area on Saturday night.

Justice Nisar further directed Inspector General (IG) Punjab Kaleem Imam and other officers to appear before the top court tomorrow (Monday).

The IG Punjab informed the court, "A case has been registered against 50 suspects, including Bara."

"Twenty-one suspects have been arrested so far," he added.

Late Saturday night, the PA-161 MPA-elect and his aides physically assaulted Hanjarwal station house officer (SHO) Rana Afzal and other officers.

Superintendent of police (SP) Maaz Zafar said security officers led by SHO Afzal were dispatched to Bara's residence in response to a complaint regarding aerial firing from the PA-161 MPA-elect's guesthouse.

Zafar added, "Upon reaching the site, the SHO and his men were physically assaulted by MPA-elect Bara, who, along with his aides, tore their uniforms and fled the scene right after."

The wounded personnel were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment, the SP informed Geo News.

A case was registered against 49 suspects, including Nadeem Bara and Muneer Bara.

The suspects have been booked for attempted murder and charged under the Terrorism Act.