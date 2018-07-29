Punjab companies scandal: SC directs NAB to submit report within 10 days

LAHORE: The Supreme Court forwarded on Sunday a case regarding alleged corruption in 56 public-sector companies in Punjab to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed suo motu hearing of the Punjab companies scandal at the the top court’s Lahore registry and ordered that a report into the case be submitted within 10 days.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked, "The construction of Orange Line Train, Fast Track and other projects was given to the same contractor."

Ordering the heads of the 56 public companies, who were present during the hearing, to return the amount they received which was more than their original pay scale, Justice Nisar said, "We will make sure everyone returns the money."

Justice Nisar also expressed anger at the CEO of Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) and questioned him, "You are drawing a salary of Rs1.1 million, what experience do you have?"

"Nobody is concerned that this is the tax money of citizens," the chief justice upheld.

The top judge further ordered all CEOs drawing salaries above Rs300,000 to appear before NAB.

"Money should be taken back from them and used for the construction of dams," he remarked.

Directing the accountability bureau to submit a report into the case within 10 days, the CJP said that NAB can file a reference in the case if needed.

On April 28, the Supreme Court had ordered the heads of the 56 public companies, which are being investigated over a corruption probe, to draw salaries as per their pay scale.

Chief Justice Nisar had remarked that the heads of the companies must draw salaries as per their respective civil servant roles, adding that they should return the amount which was more than their original pay scandal.

“The companies were made to award relatives,” observed the CJP. “Billions of rupees were spent but there is not a single drop of water available for people. We won’t allow any person to use tax money," he had said.