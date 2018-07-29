Caretaker govt decides to shift Nawaz to PIMS from Adiala jail: sources

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has decided to shift former premier Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after his health deteriorated on Sunday, sources said.



Doctors conducted a check-up of the former premier after he complained of chest pain and advised that he be shifted to a coronary care unit (CCU) immediately, sources said.

Following this, the jail superintendent contacted the additional chief secretary. "In light of the additional chief secretary's report, the caretaker government decided to shift Nawaz to PIMS," sources in the Interior Ministry said.

"Nawaz's electrocardiogram (ECG) was conducted and showed changes as per the medical report," sources said.



"Preparations have been completed to shift the former premier to PIMS from Adiala jail," the sources added.

On July 24, a medical board formed to ascertain his health said the former prime minister was in need of constant medical care and attention.

A five-member medical board formed by PIMS had conducted a medical check-up of Nawaz in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on Monday, where the PML-N quaid is serving his sentence for corruption.



Nawaz, who flew from London to Lahore alongside his daughter Maryam Nawaz on July 13, was arrested on arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, flown to Islamabad via a helicopter, and shifted to jail, where he is serving the sentence awarded to him in the Avenfield properties case along with his daughter and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar.

