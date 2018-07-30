NAB files corruption reference against former PM Shaukat Aziz

Former prime minister Shaukat Aziz/ file photo

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has approved filing of a corruption reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz.



According to the notification issued by the NAB, former minister for power and water Liaquat Jatoi was also nominated in the corruption reference.

Also, former federal secretary Ismail Qureshi, Yousaf Memon and Dr Naseem A Khan were nominated in the case.

The NAB stated that in violation of the code of conduct, the suspects are accused of appointing Basharat Hasan Bashir consultant. Bashir did not leave his office despite his tenure ending after five years.