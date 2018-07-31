PHF president has assured of daily allowance, says hockey team

KARACHI: Captain of the Pakistan hockey team Rizwan Senior has said the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Khalid Sajjad Khokar has assured him the players will be given their daily allowance.



While addressing a press conference today, the captain of the national squad said they had taken the drastic step of protesting over the non-issuance of their due daily allowance, however, they no longer will be doing that since the PHF president has given his assurance.

He further added that they were not under any pressure to hold the press conference.

On Monday, the players of the Pakistan hockey team had announced they will not participate in the upcoming Asian Games over the non-payment of their daily allowance.

"The players have not yet received the daily allowance for the training camp held for Champions Trophy," Rizwan Senior had said. "We won't participate in the Asian Games if we aren't given our due daily allowance."

The national side's training camp was scheduled in Holland for the Champions Trophy.



"It's not a revolt we are asking for our due right," Rizwan had added.

The PHF president in his reaction on the developments had said that there was a conspiracy underway against the national hockey team.

"We will clear all dues before going to Asian Games. Unfortunately, our grant was stopped due to certain unknown reason," he said.

"If we don't get money from the money I will pay the players through my own means," he had added.

