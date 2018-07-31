Nawaz shifted back to Adiala jail from PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been shifted from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences to Adiala jail, Geo News reported Tuesday evening.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo is currently serving his prison sentence after being convicted in a corruption case by the accountability court.



Nawaz is being shifted as per his own wish, sources said. Strict security was deployed to shift him.

Earlier in the day, the doctors at PIMS had said that Nawaz Sharif’s health is improving.

Last night, Nawaz’s sugar, blood pressure and ECG (electrocardiogram) were not normal after which all the tests were conducted again today, the doctors had said.

PIMS Head of Cardiology Dr Naeem Malik along with his three-member team had conducted Nawaz’s check-up today.

Nawaz was shifted from Adiala Jail to PIMS’ cardiac ward on the orders of the caretaker government on Sunday.

The former premier was admitted to PIMS' coronary care unit on doctors' advice, who examined him after he complained of chest pain. A notification issued later declared the medical facility's cardiac ward as a 'sub-jail'.

Nawaz was arrested upon his arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport from London on July 13, wherefrom he was flown to Islamabad via a helicopter, and shifted to the prison. He is currently serving the sentence awarded to him in the Avenfield Properties case, alongside his daughter, Maryam, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar.

'Maryam convinced Nawaz to be shifted to hospital'

A medical team which examined Nawaz on Sunday before he was shifted to the hospital, said that the former premier was adamant to stay in jail.

“Nawaz constantly refused to be shifted to a hospital and Maryam was specially called to convince him,” the doctors said during an informal talk with media men.

“Upon Maryam’s insistence, he agreed to be shifted to a hospital,” they added.

The doctors further said Nawaz’s condition “was not good at all” on Sunday.

“His ECG was not normal and a special heart test was conducted which was not normal either,” they added.

“There was a risk of heart attack as Nawaz’s cardiac enzymes were increased,” the doctors further said.

Stating that they were “extremely concerned” regarding his health, the medical team said, “We wanted to shift Nawaz to the hospital immediately.”