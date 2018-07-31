Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz shifted back to Adiala jail from PIMS

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been shifted from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences to Adiala jail, Geo News reported Tuesday evening. 

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo is currently serving his prison sentence after being convicted in a corruption case by the accountability court. 

Nawaz is being shifted as per his own wish, sources said. Strict security was deployed to shift him. 

Nawaz's health improving, say doctors

PIMS doctors reject reports that the former premier has been shifted from back to Adiala jail

Earlier in the day, the doctors at PIMS had said that Nawaz Sharif’s health is improving.

Last night, Nawaz’s sugar, blood pressure and ECG (electrocardiogram) were not normal after which all the tests were conducted again today, the doctors had said.

PIMS Head of Cardiology Dr Naeem Malik along with his three-member team had conducted Nawaz’s check-up today.

Nawaz was shifted from Adiala Jail to PIMS’ cardiac ward on the orders of the caretaker government on Sunday.

The former premier was admitted to PIMS' coronary care unit on doctors' advice, who examined him after he complained of chest pain. A notification issued later declared the medical facility's cardiac ward as a 'sub-jail'.

Nawaz was arrested upon his arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport from London on July 13, wherefrom he was flown to Islamabad via a helicopter, and shifted to the prison. He is currently serving the sentence awarded to him in the Avenfield Properties case, alongside his daughter, Maryam, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar.

'Maryam convinced Nawaz to be shifted to hospital'

A medical team which examined Nawaz on Sunday before he was shifted to the hospital, said that the former premier was adamant to stay in jail.

“Nawaz constantly refused to be shifted to a hospital and Maryam was specially called to convince him,” the doctors said during an informal talk with media men.

“Upon Maryam’s insistence, he agreed to be shifted to a hospital,” they added.

The doctors further said Nawaz’s condition “was not good at all” on Sunday.

“His ECG was not normal and a special heart test was conducted which was not normal either,” they added.

“There was a risk of heart attack as Nawaz’s cardiac enzymes were increased,” the doctors further said.

Stating that they were “extremely concerned” regarding his health, the medical team said, “We wanted to shift Nawaz to the hospital immediately.”

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Erdogan phones Shehbaz, vows to continue cooperation

Erdogan phones Shehbaz, vows to continue cooperation

 Updated 45 minutes ago
National cricketers arrive at Bani Gala to meet Imran Khan

National cricketers arrive at Bani Gala to meet Imran Khan

 Updated an hour ago
My statement on horse-trading were misinterpreted, says Javed Miandad

My statement on horse-trading were misinterpreted, says Javed Miandad

 Updated an hour ago
Substandard material was used to build Askari Amusement Park ride: report

Substandard material was used to build Askari Amusement Park ride: report

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB summons Aleem khan in disproportionate assets case

NAB summons Aleem khan in disproportionate assets case

 Updated 3 hours ago
MMA denies ECP claims of free and transparent polls: Fazl

MMA denies ECP claims of free and transparent polls: Fazl

 Updated 5 hours ago
New PM to take oath at President House: sources

New PM to take oath at President House: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Imran finalises Atif Khan’s name for CM KP

Imran finalises Atif Khan’s name for CM KP

 Updated 6 hours ago
BAP announces support for PTI in National Assembly

BAP announces support for PTI in National Assembly

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM