Nawaz's health improving, say doctors

Former premier Nawaz Sharif. Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday said former premier Nawaz Sharif’s health is improving.

Rejecting news reports that the former premier has been shifted from the hospital back to Adiala jail, where he is currently incarcerated for corruption, the doctors said Nawaz’s blood tests will be conducted again today.

Last night, Nawaz’s sugar, blood pressure and ECG (electrocardiogram) were not normal which is why all tests will be conducted again today, the doctors said.

PIMS Head of Cardiology Dr Naeem Malik along with his three-member team will conduct Nawaz’s check-up again today.

The decision to shift Nawaz back to Adiala jail depends on his health, the doctors said.

A complete report regarding the former premier’s health will be forwarded to the concerned authorities, they added.

Nawaz was shifted from Adiala Jail to PIMS’ cardiac ward on the orders of the caretaker government on Sunday.

The former premier was admitted to PIMS' coronary care unit on doctors' advice, who examined him after he complained of chest pain. A notification issued later declared the medical facility's cardiac ward as a 'sub-jail'.

Nawaz was arrested upon his arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport from London on July 13, wherefrom he was flown to Islamabad via a helicopter, and shifted to the prison. He is currently serving the sentence awarded to him in the Avenfield Properties case, alongside his daughter, Maryam, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar.