Two more independent candidates to join PTI today: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that two more independent candidates will join the Imran Khan-led party today.



As the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are embroiled in a tussle over who will form the government in Punjab, Chaudhry said, “Two more independent candidates will be joining our party.”

Fifteen independent MPAs-elect have already joined our party, the PTI leader said while speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzab Khanzada Kay Saath on Tuesday night.

Including reserved seats, the Punjab Assembly has a total of 371 seats and the National Assembly 342 seats.

"PTI now has a majority with 182 seats in the Punjab Assembly," said Chaudhry, adding that, “We also have 165 seats in the National Assembly”.

The Imran Khan-led party had officially won 123 seats in the Punjab Assembly while PML-N had secured 129 during the July 25 polls, when election was held on a total of 295 seats.



PTI is in a position to form a coalition government not only in the centre but also in three provinces of the country — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.



The party officially bagged 116 general seats of NA in the 2018 General Election. However, the party spokesperson claimed that the number of MNAs-elect belonging to or supporting the PTI had reached 165 with the support of independents and allied parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

However, for a simple majority in NA, 172 members are required and the party has to give up its six NA seats as three of its leaders contested elections from more than one seat.

Party chief Imran contested polls from five constituencies and has to vacate his four seats while Ghulam Sarwar Khan of Taxila and retired Maj Tahir Sadiq have won two seats and have to vacate one seat each.

Further, former KP CM Pervez Khattak has won one each seat of NA and KP Assembly and PTI has to decide whether he will vacate his national or provincial assembly seat.

The PML-Q, an ally of the PTI, has four NA seats but two of them have been won by its president Pervez Elahi, who has to vacate one of the seats.

Further, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has announced its support for PTI for the formation of governments in the centre and Balochistan.

A delegation of BAP met with Imran at his Bani Gala residence on Tuesday. During the meeting, both parties assured each other of their unconditional support for the formation of governments in the National and Balochistan assemblies.

In return, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said his party backs Jam Khan for the post of chief minister Balochistan.

No grouping within PTI: Mahmood-ur-Rasheed

Separately, while speaking to Geo Pakistan, PTI member Mahmood-ur-Rasheed denied reports of any grouping within the party.

“There is no grouping and the chairman’s decision is final,” he asserted.

The PTI leader further said, “We will finalise names of provincial chief ministers in one or two days.”

“The first step will be to appoint a speaker in the centre,” he said.