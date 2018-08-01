SC approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on delimitation in Karachi

Former city mayor Kamal had submitted a plea asking to hold delimitation again in Karachi/ file photo

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar approved on Wednesday former city mayor Mustafa Kamal’s plea regarding delimitation in the metropolis.



The CJP, reviewing the plea in his chamber, dismissed the registrar’s objections to the plea submitted by Pakistan Sarzameen Party chairman.

The CJP said that he will hear the petition after vacation.

Former city mayor Kamal had submitted a plea asking to hold delimitation again in Karachi, calling the last data as inaccurate.

Kamal had submitted a plea against the apex court registrar’s objections to his earlier petition.