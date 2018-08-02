Shehbaz Sharif, other PML-N leaders meet Nawaz in Adiala jail

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam are serving their prison sentence in Adiala Jail following their conviction in a corruption reference. Photo:file

RAWALPINDI: Several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including party president Shehbaz Sharif, reached Central Prison Rawalpindi — Adiala jail — on Thursday to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, who are serving their prison sentence following their conviction in the Avenfield corruption case.

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, ex-foreign minister Khawaja Asif, former special assistant on foreign affairs to the PM Tariq Fatemi and former information minister Marriyum Aurengzeb were among the visitors scheduled to meet their imprisoned leaders on the prisoners meeting day, which is observed on Thursdays.

Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair, ex-defence minister Khurram Dastgir, and other leaders including Saira Afzal Tarar, Chaudhary Tanvir, Javed Hashmi and Pervaiz Rasheed also reached Adiala Jail to meet the PML-N supremo.

Moreover, PML-N leaders Daniyal Aziz, Javed Latif and Baleeghur Rehman also arrived at the prison for meeting the party supremo.

Nawaz’s younger brother and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif also arrived at the jail with his son and party leader Hamza Shehbaz to meet the jailed duo, prior to attending an all-parties conference (APC) summoned by an alliance of opposing parties protesting the victory of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the July 25 general elections.

Later in the day, Geo News reported that Asif, Rafique, Iqbal, Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Senator Mushahid Hussain met Nawaz.

The party leaders, quoting Nawaz, said that they have been directed to maintain protests against rigging and pressure, and to attend the APC to achieve a one-point agenda.

Talking to the media, Hussain said, "the Naya [new] Pakistan is taking off in Changa Manga airline. He was referring to alleged horse-trading by the PTI in order to achieve adequate numbers for forming a government.

Back from hospital

Nawaz was moved back to prison from hospital on Tuesday evening after doctors signalled an improvement in his health. He had been hospitalised at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad two days ago after he reportedly fell sick inside the prison.

Nawaz and his daughter Maryam were jailed on July 13 after an accountability court sentenced them to 10 and seven years, respectively, over Avenfield properties in Britain which emerged in the wake of Panama Papers revelations.

The ousted prime minister was also slapped with a £8 million fine whereas Maryam was fined £2 million in the corruption reference.