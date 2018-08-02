PTI reached consensus with BAP to form coalition govt, claims Rind

PTI Balochistan chapter chief’s statements came after temporary fallout over the name of the chief minister Balochistan/ file photo

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind claimed on Thursday that the party has decided to form a coalition government with the help of Balochistan Awami Party in the province.

The PTI Balochistan chapter chief’s statements came after temporary fallout over the name of the chief minister Balochistan.

“BAP will support us in the National Assembly, we will support it in the provincial,” said the PTI leader.

“It is BAP’s right to select a chief minister,” said Rind. “The BAP also has a right to decide whether it should include us in the cabinet or not,” he added.

BAP leader Jam Kamal said that in a democracy there are disagreements and they can be resolved.

On Wednesday, PTI Balochistan leaders had expressed their displeasure over party stalwart Jahangir Tareen naming BAP’s Jam Kamal as the next chief minister of Balochistan.

Sources said that the PTI’s Balochistan wing was unhappy with the steps taken by Tareen, adding that party chief Imran Khan had resolved the issue during a meeting between PTI and BAP leaders.

In the meeting, Imran had delegated the right to PTI Balochistan president Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Jam Kamal to make decisions regarding the province.

However, Tareen had appointed Jam Kamal as the chief minister on his own accord, the sources claimed.

The party sources said that the provincial party should have the right to make decisions pertaining to chief minister Balochistan and provincial ministers.