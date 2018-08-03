Karachi police arrest alleged target-killer from Shah Faisal Colony

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: An alleged target-killer was arrested Thursday night during an operation carried out here in the metropolis' Shah Faisal Colony, Geo News reported, citing police.



The arrested suspect was identified as Adnan Salahuddin, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said, adding that he is said to belong to a political party.



Further, the arrestee has multiple cases filed against him in the Shah Faisal police station, authorities noted, adding that further investigation is currently underway.