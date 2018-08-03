PTI gains another NA seat after ECP error

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf one more federal seat as the Election Commission of Pakistan rectified its data entry error, sources within the institution informed Geo News.



The ECP in its website showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniyat won a seat in the polls held on July 25, the seat in actual was won by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

With the addition of one more seat, the PTI is now leading the seat tally with 116 seats.

PTI needs a simple majority of 172 members in its favor to get its chief Imran Khan elected as the next prime minister of Pakistan. With one more seat under its belt and support of eight independents, the party's seat tally now stands at 124, at least on paper.

Imran's party is expected to get 27 and five reserved women and minority seats on its claimed 123 seats. With the addition, PTI's seat share stands at 155 marks. But as Imran has to withdraw four seats, Major Tahir Sadiq and Ghulam Sarwar Khan to leave one each the tally shrinks to 149.

Sheikh Rasheed and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's support will boost the numbers to 154. Alliance with Balochistan Awami Party and Grand Democratic Alliance will take the party to 161 seats.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's support of six general and women reserved seat will take the Imran-led alliance to 168 seats.

PTI has claimed that Balochistan National Party (Mengal), Tehreek-e-Insaniat and Jamhori Watan Party will put their weight behind Imran. Their votes will take the alliance to 173 seats, making Imran eligible to secure premiership.