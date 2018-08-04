Shehbaz, Hamza submit expense declarations to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif declared to the Election Commission of Pakistan that he spent Rs19,34,747 in his electioneering.

The successful candidates are mandated to submit the details of expenses incurred on their electoral campaign to the ECP.



The ECP said that all successful candidates declared that their expenses were below the limit set by the commission.

Hamza Shehbaz declared that he spent Rs17,50,000 while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Shafqat Mehmood stated that his campaign cost him Rs38,90,000.

The electoral body will issue official notifications of all successful candidates in General Election 2018 by August 9, said a statement released by the electoral body.

Returning officers have finalised the Form 49 — which tabulates consolidated results including postal ballots.



After the successful conditions are notified, independent candidates will have three days to join a party.

The strength of all political parties in the national and provincial assemblies will be determined by August 7, after which the ECP will issue notifications of successful candidates from reserved seats.

Assembly sessions will be called after the electoral body will have notified all successful candidates.

Candidates, after taking oath in the National Assembly, will elect the speaker of the House along with the prime minister.