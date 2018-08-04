Remembering the fallen heroes on Police Martyrdom Day

Police Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada) is being observed with great reverence nationwide today (August 4) to pay tribute to the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.



Special functions are being held across the country to pay homage to those police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives in the war against terror.

The Martyrs Day is being observed for the fourth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary KP Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle near the paramilitary force headquarters on August 4, 2010.

Paying tribute to the fallen cops, Punjab caretaker chief minister Dr Hasan Askari said that the martyrs have written a history of bravery and courage with their blood.

Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, who embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on Aug 4, 2010. Youm-e-Shuhada Police is observed on his death anniversary.

In his message on the occasion, he said that the nation remembers the great sacrifices rendered by police martyrs and that they gave their blood to make the country a citadel of peace.

"The police force and other law-enforcement agencies are fully engaged in eradicating the internal enemies," he stated.

Martyrs are pride of Punjab: IG

Inspector General of Punjab Police paid tribute to the martyrs calling them the “pride of Punjab police”.

Speaking to media after he lit candles and left flowers on Yadgar-e-Shuhada at Lahore’s Mall Road on Friday, Dr Kaleem Imam said that the sacrifices of the brave martyrs remind all officers and officials that police force is not just a profession but a sacred mission which they will continue with honesty and bravery till their last breath.

He said the sacrifices of more than 1,400 martyrs will not go in vain.

IG Punjab also offered fateha for the departed souls and said he considers the families of the martyrs as his own and that it is his prime responsibility to solve their problems.

DIG Operations Lahore Shehzad Akbar, DIG Investigation Lahore Syed Khurram Ali Shah, SSP Lahore Operations Asad Sarfaraz and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Guard of honour

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police presented guard of honour at the grave of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur at the University Town in Peshawar. The guard of honour was also presented at the graves of other fallen police officials across the province.



In Islamabad, IG Police Jan Mohammad offered fatiha for the martyred and laid wreaths on their graves. In his message on the occasion, he said the police will never forget the families of the fallen heroes and announced a package for the martyred police officials.

Islamabad Police pay respects to the martyrs. Photo: Geo News

Blood donation camps, awareness camps and walks were held in different parts of the country on Friday to pay tribute to the brave cops who were martyred in terrorist attacks and suicide bombings in recent years.

