Police have rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism: COAS

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa hailed the sacrifice of the policemen on police martyrs day (Youm-e-Shuhada), which is observed with great reverence nationwide today to pay tribute to the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.



In a message, the COAS remarked: “police [have] rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

While all security forces fight terrorists, [the] police [have played] greater role in defeating terrorism,” he said. “We stand with our police in national effort.”

The COAS’ message was shared by Director General Inter Services Public Relations on his Twitter account.

The Martyrs Day is being observed for the fourth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary KP Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle near the paramilitary force headquarters on August 4, 2010.

Paying tribute to the fallen cops, Punjab caretaker chief minister Dr Hasan Askari said that the martyrs have written a history of bravery and courage with their blood.

In his message on the occasion, he said that the nation remembers the great sacrifices rendered by police martyrs and that they gave their blood to make the country a citadel of peace.

"The police force and other law-enforcement agencies are fully engaged in eradicating the internal enemies," he stated.