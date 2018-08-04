Schools burnt in GB after calls for dams' construction, says CJP

MULTAN: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Saturday that schools were burnt down in Gilgit-Baltistan after the call for construction of dams.



He also urged the people of Pakistan to ensure the construction of Bhasha-Diamer dam. "I haven't done any favours pertaining to the construction of the dam," he said while addressing Multan bar.

The country is on the verge of a water crisis, he said, adding that the building a dam was the need of the hour.

“The people of Pakistan must get this implemented,” the top judge urged. "You have to safeguard it, you are the people of this country."

We also need to think about who are those people engaging in conspiracies against Pakistan, Cheif Justice Nisar remarked.

While speaking about Kalabagh Dam, the chief justice clarified that he didn’t complete reject the project in his verdict. “I only stated that a consensus on the issue should have been reached earlier.”

As soon as the consensus has been reached, Kalabagh Dam should be constructed immediately, he remarked.

He further remarked that people didn't get Pakistan as a gift. Many sacrifices were given to get independence for the country. "Do we give Pakistan the respect it deserves?"

Chief Justice Nisar pointed out that the society's two biggest menaces are corruption and incompetence.

"The country cannot progress till corruption is rooted out. We have to fight corruption."

Earlier in the day, the CJP, while addressing district bar lawyers in Multan, had said that law is a difficult profession but lawyers must continue to endeavour.

"Your hard work will bear fruits," he said.

He also remarked that he hopes to continue working with diligent and earnest people.

Donations for dam

The fund was announced by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar last month. He vowed to not let anyone misappropriate the funds being collected for construction of dams to resolve the country’s water crisis.



Reiterating the need for building dams to overcome Pakistan’s acute water shortage, the CJP in his remarks during a case hearing observed that the Supreme Court has appealed [to the public] to gather funds for immediate construction of Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The top judge himself has himself donated Rs1 million to the account created solely for the purpose of raising money for the construction of the dams. His donation is the first contribution to the said account, according to a press release on the Supreme Court’s website dated July 5, 2018.

The account, titled “DIAMER BASHA AND MOHMAND DAM FUND–2018”, has been opened by the Finance Division of the Government of Pakistan under the Supreme Court’s order. It bears account No. 03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN No. PK06SBPP0035932999990014.