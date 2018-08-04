ATC orders release of three accused in Naqeebullah killing case

Naqeebullah Mehsud. Photo: File

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court issued release orders for three accused over the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a shopkeeper and an aspiring model who along with three others was shot dead in a fake encounter in the city.

The accused who would be granted bail by ATC include former DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, SI Yaseen and Head Constable Khizer Hayat.

One case was booked against Yaseen and Hayat each over the killing, while hearing was under way against Qamar Ahmed in three cases. However, Qamar Ahmed’s bail plea has been accepted in all three cases.

Earlier, ATC granted bail to former SSP Rao Anwar in the same case, directing him to submit bail bonds worth Rs1 million.

Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates, was facing trial before the ATC for reportedly killing Naqeebullah, a shopkeeper and aspiring model from South Waziristan, and three others in a staged encounter on January 13 in Malir area of Karachi.

He was also facing a case for registering a fake FIR against Naqeebullah.

The deceased’s father had expressed a lack of confidence in the ATC judge hearing the murder case while his counsels claimed repeatedly that the controversial police officer was awarded special treatment as he did not spend a single day behind bars following his arrest.

Naqeebullah’s family also lamented that Anwar never appeared in court in handcuffs. Anwar was housed in his Malir residence since his arrest, which was declared a sub-jail by the authorities.