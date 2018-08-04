Imran to form 15 to 20-member cabinet in first phase: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to form a 15-20 member federal cabinet in the first phase of government formation, sources informed Geo News, after a high-level party meeting on Saturday.



The party has decided to maintain a small cabinet at the meeting held at Banigala residence of the PTI chief.



Sources said the party has decided to induct Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan in the federal cabinet.The MQM-P will have one minister in the federal cabinet, while an adviser would be inducted later.

PTI leader Imran Ismail has been tasked to finalise matters with the MQM-P, according to the sources. He is expected to hold a meeting with the MQM-P members on Sunday.

The PTI chief has decided to not give any federal ministry to the members of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), however, its leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be nominated for Punjab Assembly speaker, the sources said.

They added that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will be given a federal ministry for their support in the centre, whereas the PTI will support BAP in getting its chief minister elected in Balochistan.

The PTI is also expected to get two ministries in the Balochistan cabinet.

A day earlier, the PTI and MQM-P also signed a nine-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the formation of a new government in the centre.

The two parties reached the agreement following a meeting at Bani Gala residence of PTI chief Imran Khan. The MoU was signed by MQM-P's Faisal Sabzwari and PTI leader Arif Alvi.

The MoU

 The resolution passed by the National Assembly regarding Karachi census and as decided in the Council of Common Interest should be implemented immediately.

 In line with PTI and MQM manifesto, the local government system in Sindh and Punjab does not conform to the constitutional requirements under section 140 A. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will support the petition of the MQM(P), which is before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard.

 The Karachi operation shall be reviewed in totality and in consultation with all stakeholders. All parties should have a level playing field.

 All appointments in the government should be based on merit and according to law through an accredited, impartial testing system.

 Octroi was abolished in 1988, the decision made then was that the affected cities would be compensated with a share in proportion to the loss, in lieu of Octroi taxes. That decision should be implemented fully.

 The urban centres of Sindh, including Karachi, have been severely neglected in the past. A direct financial package will be announced immediately that shall be disbursed by the federal government, with special emphasis on water.

 Both parties shall strive to introduce police reforms as implemented by PTI in KP and promised by MQM(P) in its manifesto, so that police is de-politicised and recruited with merit in letter and spirit according to law that envisages local recruitment.

 A university of international level and repute shall be established in Hyderabad.

 It is agreed in line with the statement given by PTI chairman, election audit would take place of any of the constituencies pointed out by MQM(P).