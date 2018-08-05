PNS 'ASLAT' arrives in Hamburg in first-ever visit to Germany

The Pakistani frigate arrived as part of an overseas deployment to Mediterranean and European countries. Geo News FILE

Hamburg: Pakistan Navy's F-22P ship 'Aslat' arrived at Hamburg Port in Germany on Saturday, in first-ever visit by a Pakistani frigate to Germany.



The Pakistani frigate arrived as part of an overseas deployment to Mediterranean and European countries.

Commissioned in early 2013, PNS ASLAT is mainly used for air defence and maritime surveillance. It was deployed in 'Operation Enduring Freedom.'

On arrival at Hamburg Port Saturday morning, the ship was received by officials of the German Navy's Hamburg Command and Naval Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan, Berlin. The 123-meter-long frigate is harboured in Hamburg near Überseebrücke.

"It is for the first time that a Pakistan Navy missile ship enters into the Baltic waters and it will stay in Germany as a Goodwill visit," the Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

Hamburg Hafen (Hamburg Port) is Germany's largest port and considered to be the 'gateway to the world'. Hafen City (Port City) is an attractive destination for naval ships and tourists, therefore sideline program is planned for the crew and visitors.

PNS ASLAT will be opened for the general public for two days, Saturday and Monday, between 1500 to 1800 local time. Local German and Pakistani guests and tourists could go on-board and have a lifetime experience at the frigate.

Also, during the port call, officials and crew of PNS ASLAT will have professional and social interactions with the host country.

In accordance with the Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations on August 14, Pakistani singer Faakhir will perform during an on-board reception.

The diplomatic event on Sunday will be hosted by Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany Jauhar Saleem, accompanied by the presence of Pak-German Naval dignitaries, port authorities and members of civil society.

On Tuesday morning, the PNS Aslat will leave Hamburg around 9 O'clock in the morning and take a course to Tunisian port of Tunis.

The Pakistan Navy Ship came straight from St. Petersburg. Before that, the ship had a trip to the Port Aqaba in Jordan, Algiers in Algeria and Portsmouth in England.