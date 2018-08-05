Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP receives election expenses details of successful candidates

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Aug 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received details of election expenses of successful candidates in the National and provincial assemblies.

The ECP has received details from 269 National Assembly candidates, 295 Punjab Assembly candidates, 129 from Sindh Assembly, 97 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 49 from Balochistan.

The details will also be published on the election body’s website.

The ECP after receiving the details has started working on issuing a notification declaring successful candidates, except in those constituencies which have been challenged in courts.

The ECP will likely issue the notification by August 7.

