Pakistani student activist’s services honoured by London college

LONDON: The King’s College London has placed a Pakistani student activist’s picture in its central lobby as commendation for his accomplishment of being elected as the first ever non-European Union president of its student union.

Momin Saqib, who hails from Lahore, last year became the first non-EU president of the King’s College London Student Union (KCLSU) in the 144-year-long history of the renowned college to represent 30,000 students locally, nationally and internationally.

Saqib’s term as the student union president comes to an end this month and his picture in the Bush House of the college will stay there as acknowledgement of his services.

Speaking to this scribe, the Pakistani student activist confirmed that he has also been awarded an honourary lifetime membership by the KCLSU. “It’s the highest honour that the college grants in recognition of my outstanding services for King’s College London. It is a great honour for Pakistan as well where I grew up and was able to learn skills as a student. Pakistanis are doing wonders abroad and making Pakistan proud.”

Throughout his tenure as student leader, Saqib has travelled to USA, Australia and Africa representing King’s and developing an international student council that deals with the issues faced by students globally. He has also been paid for this role.

The student activist recently invited the Higher Education minister of UK to King’s for a discussion around freedom of expression and the future of higher education in Britain.

He said during his one-year tenure he was able to speak at the House of Commons where the King’s service strategy was launched. He also gave a TED Talk at King’s about his journey from Pakistan to London and taking interest in student politics.

“The best part in Britain is freedom of speech and protest. I have been active throughout and I organised protests and raised voice over global issues such as Rohingya Muslims, Palestine, travel ban on Muslims by Trump and free education. I received full support from my team fellows and my college. I have been featured in several UK newspapers including the Guardian, the Independent, Buzzfeed and the BBC,” Saqib said.

He shared that it was a proud moment for him to have been able to get approval for 345 rooms in the King’s affordable accommodation for all international students who come from lower income backgrounds. “I managed to keep King’s College London open for the first time during Christmas break for all the students who do not go back home and also successfully led a review around freedom of expression on the university campuses.”

Saqib said that he will be standing for a senior leadership role for the National Union of Students. He intends to return to Pakistan to join politics upon completion of his studies.