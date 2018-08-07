Heavy rain lashes Islamabad, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Intermittent downpours inundated low-lying areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad overnight, as authorities declared ‘rain emergency’ in Rawalpindi late Monday.



At least 202 millimetres of rain was recorded in Rawalpindi, and 162 millimetres in the federal capital. Heavy rain also raised the water level in Nullah Lai to 11ft, prompting the district administration to take precautionary measures to tackle possible flooding.

The downpours also plunged parts of Islamabad into darkness, with more than 70 feeders tripping in the city. According to the Islamabad Electric Supply Company, repair work is under way to restore electricity in the affected areas.

Rain-thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are expected at scattered places on Tuesday in Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Zhob, Mirpurkhas, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and very humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the next 12 hours.